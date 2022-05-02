Football, soccer, dance parties, bubbles . . . you name it and United Dragons Day has it.
Students from across the district participated in the annual United Dragons Day games on Friday, April 29.
To send the student-athletes off in style, Jefferson High School hosted a send-off on the front drive with the band, mascot, cheerleaders and rest of the school rooting them on. Athletes were paired with "buddies" from JHS who led them through events and cheered them on as they competed.
"Thanks to Southside Church, hot dogs and hamburgers were served for lunch and gameday shirts were also provided by the Huber Corporation," school leaders said. "Thank you to all of the community sponsors who helped make this event memorable and the Jefferson City Schools special education department for planning an incredible day and making students feel celebrated."
