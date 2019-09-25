Jefferson’s winning streak reached double figures with two more area wins last Thursday (Sept. 19).
The Dragon volleyball team downed Morgan County 25-16, 25-21 and Hart County 25-17, 25-9 to improve its streak to 10-straight victories.
"Our last lost at the beginning of the month struck a painful nerve," coach Brittani Lawrence said. "However, I applause this team for learning from their mistakes, bouncing back and putting their best foot forward. Their drive and focus has been incredible and strengthens each and every day."
Jefferson is 25-4 overall and 8-1 in Area 8-AAA play. The Dragons sat in second place in the area standings heading into Tuesday’s (Sept. 24) matches with intra-country rivals East Jackson and Jackson County at Jackson County. Results of those matches were not available at press time.
In the win over Morgan County, JoJo Smith finished with seven kills and six digs, while Annabelle Cox tallied five kills and two digs. Maddie Grace Smith collected 18 assists and had a strong serving match with nine aces. She also had four digs.
Sophia Stopher finished with 10 digs.
Against Hart County, Olivia Burrage totaled six kills and picked up four blocks. JoJo Smith had five kils, three digs and two aces.
Maddie Grace Smith recorded 19 aces with six digs and two aces. Sopher finished with 12 digs.
Earlier last week, Jefferson grabbed two more victories, including an area win, during a pair of home matches Sept. 17.
The Dragons beat area opponent Monroe Area 25-7, 25-20 and then topped non-area opponent Lakeview Academy 25-22, 25-16 to improve to 23-4.
JoJo Smith had six kills, five digs and four aces in the win over Monroe Area. Burrage added five kills.
Megan Hanlin recorded 15 assists, two digs and an ace. Stopher contributed seven digs, four kills and three aces. Kamdyn Hendrix had five digs and four aces.
Against Lakeview Academy, Smith tallied five kills and 14 digs, while Cox added four kills, seven digs and two aces.
Hanlin recorded 18 assists and four digs. Abbey Howard picked up four kills and three blocks.
Stopher finished with nine digs, three assists, two kills and an ace. Hendrix had five digs and two aces.
The Dragons were set to take on rivals Jackson County and East Jackson Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a pair of crucial Area 8-AAA contests, but results of those matches were not available at press time.
