The City of Jefferson plans to roll back its millage rate from 5.3 mills to 5.262 mills this year. The city anticipates netting $4.7 million in property taxes at that rate, up from $4.2 million last year.
The rate is the “rollback rate” which calculates to a no net tax increase. Most of the additional funds generated by the rate will come from growth in the city added to the tax digest.
“I feel like we're seeing some really good numbers,” finance director Amie Pirkle said about the tax digest.
GENERAL FUND
Jefferson’s general fund budget is expected to go up 11.3% to $14.79 million in the coming fiscal year. With the additional $14.77 million in the city’s water and sewer fund, the town’s total FY23 budget will top $29.57 million.
The Jefferson City Council saw the first budget presentation at its August 8 meeting. Hearings will also be held in September before the council’s final vote on both the budget and millage rate.
Highlights of the budget include a new “community development” category that combines community expenses such as the clubhouse, civic center, communications and programs.
Other changes include an increase in utility expenses, as well as an increase in retirement and health insurance benefits.
Projects budgeted for FY23 will include new equipment for the police department and fire department; engineering services for a new fire station; road and sidewalk improvements; and ball field improvements.
The general fund’s largest area of expense is for the town’s police department at $3.6 million. Parks and recreation will cost $1.99 million while roads will cost $1.95 million. Administration expenses will top $1.2 million.
Among other revenue sources, the city anticipates generating $450,000 from its automated speeding camera fines around city schools.
WATER AND SEWER
The water and sewer budget includes a proposed increase in water and sewer rates to offset new debt accumulation from long-term capital projects. The capital projects include both the Parks Creek Reservoir and the I-85 wastewater treatment facility.
The city anticipates spending $12 million in FY23 on dam design and planning for the reservoir and $19.5 million to upgrade the central city sewerage system.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business August 8, the city council:
• received updates about the city’s new logo designs. The council plans to narrow down the choices at its Aug. 22 meeting.
• received updates from the pool improvement committee about its plans to build a pool with more lanes. The committee expects to have engineering drawings completed in the next few months and city staff will research the costs of a bond for construction.
• considered an amendment for the addition of a public comment to the beginning of meeting agendas.
• considered a number of intergovernmental agreements and codification updates with Jackson County for elections, animal control, wastewater treatment and county-road maintenance.
• considered the dedication of Speedway Dr. as a public street.
