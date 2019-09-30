The Jefferson softball team passed its first postseason test in its bid for a fourth-straight region title.
The Dragons (19-6) swept Hart County 5-0 and 5-2 Saturday at home in the 8-AAA region play-in series. Jefferson was slated to play Franklin County Tuesday (Oct. 1) in the region semifinals (results of that game were not available at press time).
Ravyn Saxon fired a one-hitter with three strikeouts in the Dragons’ 5-0 win over Hart County in Game 1 of the doubleheader.
Caroline Brownlee went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead Jefferson at the plate.
Jefferson then rallied late in Game 2 for a 5-2 win. With the Dragons trailing 2-1 in the top of the sixth, Amber Tullis singled home Ellie Kinlaw and Livi Blackstock later scored on the throw in from the outfield, putting the Dragons ahead 3-2.
Two more runs scored after a single from MacKenzie Turner. Turner’s hit brought home Emily Matthews and Kinlaw (2-for-2) came home on the throw.
Camoreena Hart threw the first five innings, allowing six hits and two runs (both earned) with three strikeouts. Saxon threw the final two frames, allowing no hits or runs while striking out two.
Tullis went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, while Turner was 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Kinlaw went 2-for-2.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Jefferson closed the regular season with wins over East Jackson and Cherokee Bluff.
•Jefferson 12, Cherokee Bluff 0, four innings (Sept. 25): MacKenzie Turner (2-for-2) homered twice and drove home four runs in the Dragons’ rout of the visiting Bears.
Chloe Hiatt also homered in a 1-for-2 day at the plate. She drove in two runs. Emily Matthews went 3-for-3 and Caroline Brownlee went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ravyn Saxon started and threw one shutout inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. Camoreena Hart threw the remainder of the game, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one.
•Jefferson 4, East Jackson 2 (Sept. 24): Jefferson grabbed a third-inning lead on East Jackson and held off the Eagles to close its region schedule.
Emily Matthews (2-for-3) singled and later scored on an error in the top of the third inning, and Paige Kelly plated Livi Blackstock with a sacrifice fly as the Dragons took a 2-0 lead on the Eagles.
East Jackson’s Lindsey Little answered with a stand-up triple in the bottom of the third and later scored on an error to cut the Dragons’ lead to 2-1.
Jefferson gave itself some cushion, however, with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Caroline Brownlee led off the fourth inning with a double and later scored on a Chloe Hiatt single. Brownlee then brought home Blackstock with a sac fly RBI in the fifth inning.
East Jackson tightened the game late when Nicole Bassett singled home Julie Chancey in the bottom of the seventh inning with one out before a strikeout and flyout ended the game.
Jefferson’s Ravyn Saxon threw four innings for the win, allowing three hits and a run. She struck out four batters. Camoreena Hart provided three innings of relief, allowing four hits and a run with one strikeout.
East Jackson’s Ashlyn Trimble threw a complete game, allowing seven hits and four runs (two earned) with five strikeouts.
