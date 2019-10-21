The Jefferson High School Class of 1959 celebrated its 60th reunion at the home of Monk and Brenda Tolbert in Pendergrass on Oct. 12 with 24 guests attending. Class members attending were: (first row) Carol Anderson Nimmon, Mary Grace Carruth Blackstock, Babs Head Hammond, Lynn Brothers; and (second row) Tommy Carithers, JoAnne Whitmire Tyson, Carolyn Mize Harper, Brenda Porter Tolbert, Sara Freeman Eads, Kenneth Mize, Billy Crowe and Ann Hayes Tompkins.
