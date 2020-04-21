Touting more favorable recent data and enhanced testing capabilities, Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday announced plans to allow some Georgia businesses that have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic to reopen over the next week.
But the move drew criticism from public health experts, medical professionals and mayors around the state.
Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, grooming salons and massage parlors and their respective schools, and other indoor recreational/entertainment facilities will be allowed to resume operations by Friday, and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in services Monday, April 27 — provided that “social distancing” requirements and other new health and sanitization standards are met and adhered to.
Kemp said his office would release full details this week. He said theaters and private social clubs would be covered under the new restaurant guidelines. Bars, nightclubs, theme parks and concert venues will remain closed for the time being, pending further evaluation.
Entertainment establishments, gyms, fitness centers and various grooming salons have been closed, and dine-in service at restaurants has been prohibited around Barrow County since late March through local ordinances that attempted to curb the spread of the highly contagious virus. Kemp’s statewide shelter-in-place order, which took effect April 3, enacted those regulations throughout all of Georgia.
Like the shelter-in-place order, the new rules will apply statewide and local ordinances cannot be more or less restrictive, but Kemp said his administration will continue to monitor specific hotspots around the state.
The statewide shelter-in-place order will remain in effect through April 30, and Georgia’s elderly and “medically fragile” residents are asked to continue sheltering in place through May 13.
“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress that we have all made in the battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said during a press conference at the state Capitol in Atlanta. “Today’s announcement is a small step forward and should be treated as such.”
Kemp’s announcement comes as new projections from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation show Georgia may have already reached its peak with the virus earlier this month. According to the latest modeling, Georgia reached its highest daily death toll on April 7, and the virus placed the largest demand on the state's hospital resources Wednesday, April 15. That's in contrast to the earlier projection that the state wouldn't see the peak until early May.
As of noon Tuesday, there were 19,881 confirmed cases around the state and 799 confirmed fatalities, according to the latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers included 99 confirmed cases and three deaths in Barrow County. The department confirmed 86 more deaths Monday and another 24 Tuesday as the statewide mortality rate increased to 4 percent.
State officials have long acknowledged the real-time numbers of the virus’ impact on Georgia have lagged due to a lack of readily-available testing for everyone, but the state has seen a boost in daily capacity through various partnerships and announced expanded testing criteria last week. With more testing capability and the most recent modeling showing a decline in daily deaths and hospitalizations, Kemp was moved to begin a phased reopening sooner than originally thought, even as public health leaders around the state and the country have warned that “reopening” too soon could lead to another spike of the virus.
The IHME model forecasts that more than 1,300 Georgians will eventually die from COVID-19, but that is less than half of the original number projected. However, the model also assumes "social distancing" measures and other restrictions will continue to be in place through May and up to June 15. At that point, the model suggests that "relaxing social distancing may be possible with containment strategies that include testing, contact tracing, isolation, and limiting gathering size."
Still, Kemp has had to balance that with growing calls to “reopen” parts of the economy that have been decimated over the course of the pandemic.
“I don’t give a damn about politics right now,” Kemp said Monday when asked about the weight and potential ramifications of his decision. He added that he was more concerned about small business owners going broke and people worried about making mortgage payments and feeding their children.
“The private sector has got to convince the public it’s safe to go back into these businesses,” Kemp said. “If they don’t, we have the ability to act on that.”
Kemp’s plan aligns with the recommended three-phase reopening put forward by the Trump administration and he said the measures announced Monday are part of phase one.
Kathleen Toomey, the state’s public health commissioner, said the state must “aggressively” begin the process of contact tracing in order to more quickly isolate future cases of COVID-19 and be able to better stem the spread.
Kemp urged residents to download a free mobile screening app from Augusta University this week.
Kemp also said Monday that more hospitals will be cleared to resume elective surgeries and procedures and that in-person church services can resume as long as all the safety procedures are followed.
'NOW IS NOT THE TIME TO RELAX'
Despite the imminent start of the "reopening" process and the more encouraging overall outlook, officials with Northeast Georgia Health System reiterated Monday that their modeling suggests the worst of the virus is still to come in northeast Georgia.
Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS and a Barrow County native, urged people to continue to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic.
“Some people may think we are overstating the seriousness of the situation, and they’re anxious to get back to ‘business as usual,’” Burrell said. “Trust me, as a nonprofit, we understand that sentiment for many reasons. But our physician leaders, clinical experts and objective data all tell us now is not the time to relax. Rather, now is the time to continue to take every precaution we can."
As of Tuesday afternoon, 114 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in the four-hospital system, including seven at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Barrow. Most of the patients are being treated at the system's Gainesville hospital. According to the system's latest tally, 16 people have died at its hospitals, and 68 people are currently awaiting test results.
“Keep in mind, due to challenges that still exist with testing, we are confident that even our latest data doesn’t truly reveal all cases that exist in our community,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of NGMC’s Infection Prevention and Control Committee. “It’s a certainty there are more people with COVID-19 in our region who haven’t been tested and aren’t showing any symptoms.”
Officials added that the health system's model, "which applies widely respected methodology developed by the University of Pennsylvania to real-time data from NGHS," currently shows the spread of COVID-19 may eventually outpace the health system’s capacity.
“It’s true that we have some capacity for patients today, but that is extremely likely to change,” said Dr. Clifton Hastings, chief of NGMC’s medical staff. “The only way to lessen the likelihood of our hospitals being overwhelmed is for people to continue following expert recommendations to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and isolate if you develop symptoms.”
Michael Covert, chief operating officer for NGHS, said the system's intensive-care units in Gainesville and Braselton have been hovering between 60- and 80-percent capacity and would have already been overwhelmed had the system not recently increased its ICU bed total from 91 to 134.
Covert said a new mobile unit granted by the state will arrive May 5 and add 20 more beds to the capacity. He said the system has increased the number of medical/surgical beds across all four hospitals from 474 to 522 and has 108 ventilators in use.
“We know people are tired of staying home, but this is about saving as many lives as possible," Burrell said. "Thank you for doing your part, and know you should be proud of our entire team — physicians, clinical staff, support staff, everyone — who are working tirelessly to care for you and your loved ones.”
