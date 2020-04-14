Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday, April 13, he is “ready for” the day when Georgia’s economy can be fully restarted without restrictions. But he added that his administration right now is focusing its efforts on continuing to ramp up the state’s coronavirus testing capacity and preparing for an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients as the projected statewide peak inches closer.
Georgia remains under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, which it has been under since April 3, through April 30. Kemp extended the order last week from the original expiration date of April 13, aligning with the Trump administration’s current “stop the spread” guidelines date.
President Trump has spoken about “reopening” the country as early as May 1, while governors around the country have talked about coordinated regional approaches for reopening some businesses.
Kemp said during a press conference at the state Capitol that there are too many moving parts to determine a firm date right now.
“I think a lot of people are thinking about that,” Kemp said when asked about the state’s plans for easing restrictions in comparison to other states. “I would tell people right now our focus is on surge capacity and our ability to test more people. I think we’re going to need that when we go back to work. When you look at other states, we’re a little behind the curve for when our peak is going to be. We need to focus on the mission at hand.”
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, there were 14,578 confirmed cases and 524 deaths in the state, according to latest figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Those numbers included 65 confirmed cases and three deaths in Barrow County. More than 900 newly-confirmed cases and 44 additional deaths were confirmed Tuesday, and eight more cases in Barrow were confirmed.
The DPH reported an additional 156 hospitalizations around the state Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 2,858 (19.6 percent of confirmed cases). The department has not released any data on the number of patients who have recovered from the virus or the number of hospitalizations by county.
The numbers are expected to get worse with the state not projected now to hit its peak in cases, demand on hospital resources and daily death totals until some time between April 26 and May 3. That could very well lead to an extension of the stay-at-home order as well as the statewide emergency declaration that is currently in effect through May 13.
And Barrow County and the broader northeast Georgia region could see a later peak than May 3. Supriya Mannepalli, chair of Northeast Georgia Medical Center's Infection Prevention and Control Committee, said the Northeast Georgia Health System's current modeling suggests a mid-May peak in the region, given the demographics and current trends in the 5,000-square mile area the four-hospital system services.
More than 61,700 tests had been conducted and processed around the state as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, with more than 23 percent returning positive results. Those testing numbers have been boosted significantly through implementation of a state plan in conjunction with the University System of Georgia to boost the daily testing capacity as well as other partnerships with private entities, but the state continues to lag behind most of the rest of the country in testing.
"The status quo is unacceptable," Kemp said while announcing the state would expand its screening criteria to people who are asymptomatic but have had direct contact with coronavirus patients and “critical infrastructure” workers. Rather than needing a doctor's referral, patients will be able to make a testing appointment through their local health department, Kemp said.
According to a Tuesday night news release from the DPH, elderly residents, health care workers, first responders, people living in long-term care facilities and people with underlying medical conditions who show symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) will still be prioritized. Caregivers of people in those groups as well as people with symptoms who aren't part of those groups may also be approved for testing, as capacity allows, according to the release.
Next in the pecking order would be health care workers, first responders and other "critical infrastructure" workers who have no symptoms but may have been exposed to COVID-19, along with residents of any long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak.
Kemp on Monday touted the progress the state has made in preparing for an expected surge in patients, including a plan to convert a part of the World Congress Center in Atlanta into a 200-bed hospital for patients with the capacity to expand to 400 beds if needed.
“We need to be firing on all cylinders to prepare for the weeks and days ahead,” he said.
