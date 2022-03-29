The Kids and Pros Football Camp will be held at Victor Lord Park on Saturday, April 16. The camp is hosted by former Atlanta Falcons player, Buddy Curry, who played on the Falcons from 1980 to 1987.
They will have at least five NFL players in multiple stations teaching the children the five core principals of football: sportsmanship, integrity, excellence, perseverance and teamwork.
"It'll be very lively, very positive and very encouraging for the kids," said Curry.
"In addition to that we are going to have a chat with the parents," Curry said, adding that other professionals will take an hour after the camp to talk with parents about the importance of avoiding concussions through ensuring each child's helmet and uniform fit them properly. The parent discussions also touch on ways to promote healthy habits and the role sports has in a child's growth, endurance and being a good team player.
After the parents meet with the players one of the retired professionals will gather everyone to tell their story of becoming an NFL player and the struggles he faced along the way.
Players and campers also take time to mingle, take pictures and sign autographs.
The inspiration for this camp was started when Curry witnessed his teammate Bobby Butler, give a talk to a crowd of kids about perseverance through hardships he faced throughout his career.
"I saw these kids look at him starry eyed listening to every word that he said," said Curry. "It was really impactful."
"We can do something with the platform we have as NFL players," he said. "Teaching people about life principles."
"I enjoy helping people be the best they can be," Curry says. "To realize their dreams and add some structure and some accountability and to help them grow, develop and mature."
Curry has known Dan Magee, director of Barrow County Parks, Recreation and Leisure Services, for many years and thought Victor Lord Park would be a great fit for his camp. There are currently no reoccurring plans for Victor Lord park to hold this event but Curry says a lot of the players live very close so it may be something they talk about.
Magee has wanted for a long while to bring in professional players to work with the coaches at the park. Both Magee and Curry believe the strength in the sport comes from knowing the fundamentals.
"I know, you're going to have a lot of businesses here," Curry said. "It's going to be able to facilitate a lot of growth. So let's teach these kids the right way."
Curry is also a part of an organization called the "Heads Up" program, where he acts as a master trainer for coaches and parents and teaches them how to love the game and teach it correctly.
"This is more than just a game," he said. "This is an experience that I think everybody's going to learn from."
For those interested in signing up for the Kids and Pros Football Camp, registration forms can be found at would like to sign your kids up for this camp you can fill out a registration form at www.kidsandpros.com
