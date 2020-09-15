Bethlehem Christian Academy got off to a hot start Friday, scoring 14 points in the first quarter to grab a two-score lead, but the Knights weren’t able to hold it as the Indians rallied to tie the game and then scored 14 points in the fourth quarter for a 28-14 victory in Hiawassee.
Towns County (1-1) got four rushing touchdowns and 278 yards on the ground from Kyle Oakes in the win.
After being shut out in their season opener against Strong Rock Christian, the Knights (0-2) scored on their first two possessions Friday as quarterback Ethan Guthas ran for a touchdown and then threw a touchdown pass to Ty Whiting.
Guthas finished 8-of-18 passing for 46 yards but was intercepted four times. Luke Sheats led the Knights with five receptions for 28 yards.
Logan Garmon and Cody Craft had seven tackles apiece to lead the Knights on defense, while Chandler Cavoretto and Lawson Wooten each added five tackles.
The Knights are off this week before traveling to Augusta Prep on Sept. 25.
