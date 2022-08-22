The Lady Leopard volleyball team has garnered two close wins with two tough losses to match for themselves this week against the Johnson Knights, the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines, and two showdowns against the Madison County Red Raiders.
VS. MADISON, 2-0
VS. PRINCE AVENUE CHRISTIAN, 0-2
Banks County secured a close win against Madison County last Tuesday with a mere two point lead in the first set (25-23) and a six point lead in the second (25-19).
With their second win of the season came their fourth loss against Prince Avenue Christian, though the Lady Leopards kept the game close up to the very last set point. The Wolverines only trailed the Lady Leopards by six points in the first set (19-25) and three in the second (22-25).
Jadelyn McClure led on the court for both of the matches on Tuesday as the team’s setter, and Shayna Vickery, whose original position is defensive specialist, played libero on Tuesday night with great results.
The Madison County game included important plays by McClure, who managed seven kills and 21 attacks, and Lola Pruitt, who made six kills and 16 attacks for the Leopards.
Addison Hoard, McClure, and Pruitt each made nine service aces, with Bacey Ausburn finishing the night with 13 service aces total.
McClure, Ausburn, Hoard, and Vickery also dominated digs for the night, totalling 20 digs between the four of them.
Overall, Coach Whittney LaHayne saw the night as a success, even if both games didn’t result in a win.
“We shouldn't have lost the match against Prince,” LaHayne said. “But the win against Madison was huge for us. Last year we lost both matches to Madison, they beat us by a good bit. But when we played them on Tuesday we were ready. To have come back and won this year, it shows the tremendous growth the girls have undergone since last season.”
VS. JOHNSON, 2-0
VS. MADISON, 1-2
The Lady Leopards showed their coordination and teamwork on the court Thursday night with a landslide win against Johnson and another close game against Madison County. Madison may have earned the victory this time, but Coach Whittney LaHayne expresses her pride in the girls that have come to shape the program.
“This week, especially in the match against Madison on Thursday, has been the best volleyball I have seen them play since I first stepped in the gym at the beginning of last season,” LaHayne said. “This week they hustled, played smart, supported each other, communicated; they were the complete package and I couldn't be any more proud of them. Thursday may not have been a win in points but it was definitely a victory.”
During their match against Johnson, McClure, Madison Adams, and Caitlin Bernier dominated attacks and kills for the Leopards, while Lillee Parson displayed her serving skills after serving almost an entire set with nearly perfect placement. Ausburn saved many plays with her digs, and Pruitt led the team in service receives for the match.
The match against Madison County proved to be a battle on the court while the teams fought for each point. The Lady Leopards barely won the first set with a two point lead, with blocks from Pruitt and Abby Irvin and killer serves from McClure, Parson, Ausburn, and Pruitt.
The Red Raiders turned the game around in the second set, leading the Leopards by seven points and forcing the game to go into a third set for the tiebreaker.
The third set proved to be a close one, with Madison County securing the win by four points, but not without great plays from the Lady Leopards with digs from McClure and Hoard, as well as close receives from Pruitt, Bernier, and Vickery.
The Banks County Volleyball team will play all away games next week against Monroe Area and Johnson on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and against East Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25.
