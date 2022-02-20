The Banks County High School girls basketball team upset Union to finish third in the Area Tournament
Last Friday, the Lady Leopards traveled to Rabun to battle the Union County Panthers. The Leopards entered the region tournament as the fourth seed after losing to Rabun earlier.
Top scorers of the Rabun game included Kamryn Grier with 16 points, Addison Hoard with 10 points, and Carley Segars with 9 points.
The final score was 41-60.
After losing to Union during the regular season in both appearances, the Leopards were looking for a chance to make a comeback.
Leading the first half for the Leopards was power-forward Grier had 23 points. Grier went head to head with Union’s Ava Hunter. Hoard contributed 6 points; four of those were from free throws. Segars and Reese Murphy added two apiece.
Headed into the locker room, the score was 26-23, with the Leopards trailing.
Hoard put nine more points on the board during the second half and kept the Leopards in the game. Grier also added six more points. A host of Lady Leopards also helped the Leopards with teammates Kylie Hopper adding 3 points, Kalyn Beasley with 2 points, and Segars with 6 points.
The final score was 49-46
The win gave the Leopards the spot of 3rd place heading into state playoffs on Tuesday. The team will face Pace Academy.
