The Jefferson Lady Sea Dragons will be competing at Georgia Tech this upcoming weekend for the GHSA 1-5A State swim meet.
The Lady Sea Dragons are sending eight individuals to represent Jefferson.
Ansley Nunnally: 50 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Aubree-Clare Alewine-Flores: 100 Fly, 100 Back, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Kate Dunagan: 200 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Ximena Young: 200 IM, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Lauren Hailey: Medley Relay.
Makaylee Cain: 200 IM and Medley Relay.
Sophie Johnson: Medley Relay.
Sophie Rose Hobbs: Medley Relay.
