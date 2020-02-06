Convicted murderer Donnie Cleveland Lance was executed on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 29. Lance was sentenced to death in June 1999 for the brutal murders of his ex-wife Joy Lance and her boyfriend Butch Wood.
Lance died at 9:05 p.m. by a lethal injection of pentobarbital at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson.
Lance was escorted into the execution chamber by six guards around 8:35 p.m. and prepared for the execution. Following those preparations, guards raised the bed and angled the gurney towards the viewing area: Three long wooden pews on the other side of a large glass window. The preparations had been completed by 8:45 p.m. and witnesses were led into the viewing room.
Shortly after 8:52 p.m., Warden Benjamin Ford asked Lance if he’d like to make a final statement or have a prayer said over him. He refused both.
Around 8:54 p.m., Ford concluded reading the execution order and the pentobarbital was administered shortly after.
Lance’s body jerked slightly around 8:57 p.m. and he let out a sharp breath, opening his mouth when he did so. His mouth remained open after that.
The viewing room was mostly silent throughout, with a few coughs interrupting. A family member on the front pew let out quiet sobs.
Lance’s skin on his face and hands soon began to pale and his face looked waxy.
At 9:05 p.m., two doctors entered the room and checked Lance’s vital signs. One of them nodded to Ford, who announced the execution had been carried out.
Lance had been visited earlier in the day by 15 family members, one friend and three attorneys. He did not record a final statement.
THE CRIME AND APPEALS
Lance was convicted of brutally murdering Joy Lance and Butch Wood on Nov. 9, 1997.
The murders occurred at Wood’s home in Maysville. The door was kicked in and Wood had been shot with a shotgun. J. Lance had been beaten to death with repeated blows to her face with the butt of a shotgun.
Lance was indicted in the Superior Court of Jackson County on two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to death on June 23, 1999.
Lance has appealed his case over the last 21 years, claiming he was denied adequate counsel when he was sentenced to death. He based his appeal around evidence that his lawyer failed to tell the jury of his previous traumatic head injuries, including having been shot in the head, and his alcoholism.
Lance appealed his conviction, claiming that his lawyer failed to present any mitigating evidence, including Lance’s mental condition, during the penalty phase of the trial. But the Georgia Supreme Court affirmed Lance’s conviction. In 2002, the U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for a review.
In 2009, a judge in Butts County threw out Lance’s death sentence, saying that his lawyer hadn’t presented evidence of Lance’s mental impairments at trial. But the Georgia Supreme Court in 2010 upheld the death penalty sentence, saying that even if Lance’s mental capabilities had been outlined to the jury, it would not have changed the outcome of the sentencing. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Lance’s request to appeal in 2010.
In 2017, the U.S. Court of Appeals declined to grant Lance a writ of habeas corpus on the same issue. The U.S. Supreme Court denied that request in January 2019.
On April 26, 2019, Lance sought post-conviction DNA testing. The trial court denied Lance’s extraordinary motion for a new trial on Sept. 30, 2019. Lance filed an appeal, which was denied by the Georgia Supreme Court on Dec. 2, 2019.
His attorneys filed a petition for clemency with the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles Jan. 23, but that request was denied.
A request for a stay of execution was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court shortly before the execution.
LANCE CHILDREN SUPPORT FATHER
The Lances’ two children, Stephanie Lance Cape and Jessie Lance, have been vocal advocates for their father.
Lance’s attorneys said the siblings have continued developing a strong relationship with their father while he’s been in prison.
“…the people most injured by this crime, the children of Donnie and Joy Lance, do not want to see the execution of their only remaining parent,” according to the clemency petition. “For over two decades, Mr. Lance has been a critical part of the lives of the children, Stephanie Lance Cape and Jessie Lance. Both were young when their mother died and, while they continue to mourn her loss, they have consistently looked to their father for advice and continued to love him as their sole remaining parent.”
The siblings have pushed for DNA testing and expressed their hope that the parole board would grant clemency in Lance’s case, pleading for the board to spare their father’s life.
“We have spent our whole lives with this huge gaping hole in our hearts, but at least we’ve had our dad at our sides,” the siblings said in a letter to the board. “It’s almost impossible to imagine that it could get worse.”
