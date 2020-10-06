Jefferson’s Malaki Starks threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Neese with 26 seconds left to cap a wild night in Hartwell as the Dragons beat Hart County 26-19 on Friday (Oct. 2).
The Class AAAA No. 2-ranked Dragons (4-0) led 19-6 in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs struck for two touchdowns and tied the game 19-19 with 1:16 left. A botched PAT attempt from Hart County, however, prevented the Bulldogs from taking the lead.
While the Bulldogs limited Jefferson’s triple option offense to just 145 rushing yards and nine first downs, the Dragons were able to dial up plays in the passing game. Starks finished 3-of-7 for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Dawson Crawley for a 34-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter and later found Neese for a 47-yard third-quarter touchdown pass before connecting with Neese for the game-winner in the waning moments of regulation.
Starks added 51 rushing yards on 14 carries, while Neese caught two balls for 80 yards. Kolton Jones ran for 56 yards on just two carries.
The game included a 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown from Kadin Bailey in the first quarter. The Dragons' defense also picked off two passes with Rem Maxwell and Kam Robinson each securing an interception.
Hart County ran the ball 49 times for 223 yards, led by J.L. Lackey, who rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries, and Virginia Tech commit Malachi Thomas, who ran for 103 yards on 25 carries. The Bulldogs also had a decided advantage in time of possession, holding the ball for 27:17, compared to 14:07 for Jefferson.
The two teams combined for 25 penalties. Jefferson committed 12 penalties while Hart County was flagged 13 times.
The Dragons open region play this Friday (Oct. 9) at Flowery Branch.
JEFFERSON HONORS PLAYERS
The Jefferson football team has announced its top performers from its win over Hart County: Jordan Perry, running back (Player of the Game); Colton Dufresne, offensive line (Offensive Player of the Game), Rem Maxwell, linebacker (Defensive Player of the Game), Chase Johnson, kicker (Special Teams Player of the Game) and Nathan Gaddy, running back (Dragon-Hearted Player of the Week).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.