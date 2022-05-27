Buck Ledford has signed a cross country and academic scholarship with Mercer University in Macon.
Ledford has been a part of Banks County High School cross country and track for all four years. He holds multiple school and state records. In addition, Buck has made it to state all four years during his high school career. He also broke the 5k, 800, 4x8, 1600, and 3200 school records. He recently finished second place at state in the 800 meter, fourth for 1600 meter and fifth for 3200 meter.
Ledford has also served on multiple clubs and committees at BCHS, including FCA and Yearbook, Student Culture Team, Mascot, Beta, and JLOP. Ledford was also voted Mr. BCHS by the faculty. In addition, Ledford was awarded several superlatives from his peers, Most All Around, Most Athletic, Most Involved, and Friendliest.
"I know that God has got a plan for my life, and I trust him with this plan," Ledford said. "Mercer is a great school and has an excellent track program, and it is D1. I am so thankful for everyone that has helped me get here, my parents, coaches, teachers, and the BC Community. But, most importantly, I am thankful for God, he has given me so much, and I am excited about the future."
Head cross country coach David Siegler said, "Buck is the heart and soul of BCHS. Finally, Mercer is gaining someone that will make everyone great around him, that what type of kid he is."
Coach Jeremy Steinacher said, "To state that Ledford is irreplaceable is an understatement, He goes above and beyond in everything he does, with a huge heart and incredible kindness toward everyone."
Athletic Director Mike Cleveland also added that Ledford is one of the most dedicated athletes he has ever seen.
"He has such a strong work ethic and has set the bar high for this program and any future athlete," added assistant principal Will Foster
Buck plans on majoring in Engineering and participating in the cross country program at Mercer.
