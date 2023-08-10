Notice of Petition to Change Name(s) of Minor Child(ren)
Jackson County Superior Court
Notice of Petition to Change Name(s) of Minor Child(ren)
Jackson County Superior Court
State of Georgia
Civil Action Case No. 23-CV-0686-M
In re the Name Change of Child(ren):
Brody Allen German
Leslie Coleman, Petitioner
vs.
Preston German, Respondent
Leslie Coleman filed a petition in the Jackson County Superior Court on June 9, 2023, to change the name(s) of the following minor child(ren) from
BRODY ALLEN GERMAN to BRODY ALLEN COLEMAN. Any interested party has the right to appear in this case and file objections within the time prescribed in OCGA §§19-12-1(f)(2) and (3).
Dated: 6/09/23
Leslie Coleman,
Petitioner, Pro se
Leslie Coleman
128 Rapps Ave.
Pendergrass, GA 30567
706-255-8992
(AU9, 16, 23, 30 P4) |
