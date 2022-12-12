The Leopard boys basketball dribbled their way to victory last week against Franklin County and Rabun County, ending the week with two more wins under their belts.
They won the home match against the Franklin County Lions with 71-60, while securing another win on Friday against their old, formidable region rival, the Rabun County Wildcats, with 87-68. The Leopards are now 8-1 in the season as they gear up for their next three games, including a rematch with the Commerce Tigers at home.
VS FRANKLIN COUNTY: 71-60
The Leopards Basketball team won their first match against the Franklin County Lions on Tuesday with a final score of 71-60.
The Leopard gym was swatched in Banks County blue and Franklin County green on Tuesday as fans piled into the bleachers, the crowd continuing to grow even after the Lady Leopards’ victory against the Franklin County Lady Lions. The Leopards were introduced with the usual bravado of a blue spotlight, music, and an adoring crowd. And with the tipoff, the first cat fight match had begun between the two old rivals.
The first quarter proved to be a close one for the Leopards as they barely squeezed by with a three-point advantage of 19-16. While the Leopards did not gain a substantial lead in the first eight minutes of gameplay, their strategy was not short of either aggressive technique or impressive showmanship. Aaron Scott performed a particularly impressive backwards layup before finding himself past the goal while the crowd applauded.
In the second quarter, the Leopards began to widen the gap in points, leading the Lions by 17 points at halftime with 42-25.
The final two quarters were heated with aggressive gameplay from both sides as the Lions fought to catch up to the Leopards on the scoreboard. In the third quarter, the Leopards managed to keep a 15-point lead with 57-42, but the Lions would catch up quickly in the fourth, ready to pounce at the opportunity for an unexpected victory. However, while the Lions gained a substantial amount of points in the fourth quarter, their efforts couldn’t match the offensive drive and early advantage of the Leopards, and Banks County experienced yet another victory at home with 71-60.
Kolby Watson, Mason Adams, and Scott led the team in points, along with contributions by Hunter Youngblood, Antonio Gonzalez, and Luke Dale.
Scott championed the defensive effort with both defensive and offensive rebounds, steals, and blocks. Cade White, Watson, Youngblood, Gonzalez, Dale, and Adams also contributed.
VS RABUN COUNTY: 87-68
The Leopards gained an astonishing victory on Friday night against the Rabun County Wildcats with a final score of 87-68.
Last season, the Leopards lost every matchup to the Wildcats, who once shared a region with the Leopards until this season. The game with the Wildcats was to be a test of their strength, their aggression, and their teamwork, and they passed with flying colors as they left the Rabun County gym as victors.
The Leopards will be competing in two rematches at Franklin County on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and against Commerce at home on Friday, Dec. 16. They will also be traveling to Gainesville on Saturday to go against East Forsyth starting at 6 p.m.
