The Leopards blanketed Riverside Military Academy last week in the three-win game series.
GAME IN, WIN 21-2
Banks County traveled to Gainesville to face Riverside Military Academy early in the week. The Leopards won big with a score of 21-2. Banks County had a total of three home runs for the game.
Bowen Roberts, coming off an earlier homerun against Rabun the week before, homered in the first inning. Roberts drove in three runs with the hit. Followed by home runs by Cam Davis and Tripp Williams.
The Leopards continued the onslaught by driving in seven runs with hits from Cam Cooper, Roman Haynes, Caine Griffith, Judd Spear, and Hunter Heath. Adding to the hit total were players Blake Holcomb and Nolan Angel.
The team had a total of 19 hits for the game.
Blake Holcomb got the start for Banks County Varsity Leopards. The ace surrendered two runs on four hits over three innings, striking out two and walking one.
Landon Tench led Banks County Varsity Leopards with three stolen bases. The total team count for stolen bases was an astonishing count of eleven.
GAME 2, WIN 16-0
The Leopards moved quickly in the first inning by putting five runs on the board, adding four in the second and seven more in the third.
Seniors Nolan Angel, Cade Herrin, Tripp Williams, and Cam Davis were stellar at the plate with multiple hits.
The team had a combined total of fourteen hits and thirteen RBIs.
Pitchers Roberts and Heath led on the mound. Roberts had three strikeouts, and Heath had one. They allowed no hits for the Riverside offense.
GAME 3, WIN 14-3
The Leopards started game three against Riverside with Caine Griffith on the mound. Carson Hill and Angel also shared pitching duties. Angel struck out three.
Several Leopards got in on the action during the game and had hits for the team. Colin Caudell, Landen Tench, Hunter Youngblood, Austin Anderson, and Aucy Jacobs.
Varsity players Roberts, Williams, Griffith, and Cooper added to the hit total
Coach Derrick Davis commented that he was able to sub and get some of his younger players in the game during the third game.
The team is now 8-4 overall and 5-0 in the region. The Leopards are headed into the most challenging part of their season next week as they face Union and Putnam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.