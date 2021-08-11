Dear Editor: How do you folks like what is happening in our America today? It is a mess. You should be very concerned. The Biden administration has already opened the southern border to over one million people and heading to two million by year’s end. They are coming from all over the world.
This is illegal immigration. Where is the transparency from the Biden administration? Don’t think he knows the meaning of that word.
I would suggest Democrats vote for the other party in the next elections if you are interested in saving America.
Sincerely,
Gene Lurwig
Danielsville
