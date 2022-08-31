Dear Editor: Joe Biden signed Executive Order 14067 March 9, which will create a digital currency for the United States and will eventually bring the United States into a completely digital economic system. (See Editor’s Note below) Once the digital monetary system is in place, cash will be eliminated. Once cash is eliminated and this new digital currency system is in place, it will be used by those who control it to force the people into submission. If one does not obey the edicts of those who control the digital currency system, then the ability to buy and sell could simply be turned off for those who refuse. There would be a virtual wall between the individual and their financial accounts.
Cash will no longer be an option because it will no longer be recognized by our government as currency. Government created the cash we use and it is only good because they say it is. Cash has no intrinsic value since the bills we use as money are only paper and our coins have no value either because they are made from junk metals. When the time comes for the transition to the cashless monetary system to be completed, cash will be declared no longer acceptable as currency. At that time it will become worthless. When the government rejects the paper currency it has printed and the worthless coins it has minted, then businesses and banks will no longer accept it. When these things happen, people will no longer accept cash as payment either. The only currency that can be used to buy or sell anything will be digital currency.
The “Holy Grail” of tyrants has always been to have the ability to force people to comply with every command. For the first time in history this goal will be achieved by the implementation of Biden's Executive Order 14067. This will create a digital currency and will give whoever controls the system the power to force their will on everyone else. People will be compelled to do what they otherwise would not, or else they will not be able to buy or sell anything.
For instance, did you refuse to take the vaccine? Many chose not to. Well, in the digital monetary system people could, and probably would, be compelled to take a vaccine. If you do not, and the government decides to force it upon you, you could be banned from purchasing even the most basic necessities of life. No food, no housing, no transportation or even healthcare. You would be unable to pay bills, taxes or meet any other financial obligation because, if you are locked out of this system, you will be an economic non-entity. Comply, or else. Again, cash will no longer be an option because it will be worthless.
In such a system, your freedom of speech and religion will be conditional on whether your views or beliefs are acceptable to those who have the power to control your ability to buy or sell. Perhaps you belong to the "wrong" political party. Perhaps your views are considered politically or socially incorrect. The result of not agreeing with those who hold this power over you could result in your financial ruin, poverty or even death.
The elimination of paper currency and coins as currency and their replacement with a completely cashless monetary system, with no cash option, will destroy liberty and bring us into a global gulag. There will be no place on earth to escape to.
Our chains are being forged, not of iron, but of the ones and zeros of the digital economic system.
This is the plan. If you don't believe it, read Revelation chapter 13, verses 16 and 17. It's going by the Book.
Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.
Sincerely,
Glenn Guest
Comer
Editor’s Note: The White House said Executive Order 14067 directs the “Department of the Treasury and other agency partners to assess and develop policy recommendations to address the implications of the growing digital asset sector and changes in financial markets for consumers, investors, businesses, and equitable economic growth. The Order also encourages regulators to ensure sufficient oversight and safeguard against any systemic financial risks posed by digital assets.”
