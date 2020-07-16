Dear Editor:
My wife and I were shocked to read last week’s paper and see pictures from the Banks County Rotary Club’s recent meeting. There were five pictures of awards being given to very deserving community leaders. However, in each picture the recipient was literally touching the person giving them the award. There was no social distancing at all even though almost every medical expert recommends that during this pandemic. No one in the pictures was wearing a mask in a closed indoor environment.
We are discouraged about what kind of message this behavior sends to Banks Countians about the seriousness of COVID-19. The two lead columns on the paper’s front page both talked about the serious impacts of this disease including 146 confirmed cases and two deaths in Banks County.
We encourage our fellow Banks County citizens to carefully observe the recommendations from trusted medical providers.
Sincerely,
Cliff Jolliff
Maysvillle
