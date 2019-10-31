Dear Editor: Ila Volunteer Fire Department members would like to thank everyone for all the support shown during our chicken barbecue this month. You all made our chicken barbecue a success. We appreciate each and every one of you, without you and your support our fire department would not be where we are today. Thank you goes out to all Ila Volunteer Fire Department members. This is a team effort and could not have been completed without all of us. Way to go IVFD!
We would also like to thank all of our business vendors and supporters that had a part in our success as well. These include Pilgrim’s Pride in Athens, Market Place in Danielsville, Zeb’s BBQ in Danielsville, Thornton Brothers in Athens, Market On Main in Ila, and Ila Restaurant in Ila. We appreciate all of your support.
Sincerely,
Mike Coile
Chief for the Ila VFD
