In May 2020 I founded a startup, Carver Labs, in Jefferson to do research and development on some concepts my father and I have been pursuing for over 30 years around using dry ice as a powerful, environmentally friendly fire suppression agent. We’ve since created a patent pending system (below) that can reliably store dry ice for months or years and deliver it in a number of fire scenarios. Our prototype systems have shown great potential for hazardous fuel spill fires, faster structure fire suppression with no water damage, numerous wildfire applications, and Lithium battery fire suppression.
In our research and testing for Lithium battery fire over the last couple years, I’ve become a bit of an expert on the growing problems around Lithium battery fire, working directly with the Lithium battery research teams of UL, FM Global and CSA Group. The basic problem is that hundreds or thousands of Lithium battery cells are encased in modules to protect the cells from damage, and when one of these cells fails, or is damaged, it has everything it needs inside the cell to sustain fire (fuel, heat, and oxidizer). This makes traditional fire suppression methods ineffective since the battery can’t be smothered or cooled enough with water, allowing the massive heat to spread to adjacent cells inside the module for hours until all cells have finally been consumed. It’s not uncommon for an electric vehicle to burn for 6-8 hours even while firefighters pour 10s of thousands of gallons of water on it to no avail. These fires also create extremely toxic and explosive smoke for hours until they’re finally done burning.
Since fire reaction going on deep inside the battery cells can’t be stopped, the only tactic that shows any promise is chilling the surrounding good cells as cold as possible in hopes that they can’t get hot enough to also begin burning, thus stopping the fire once the bad cell(s) have been fully consumed. Water simply can’t cool the surrounding cells down enough but in Nov 2021 my team and I demonstrated in a local Atlanta fire lab that dry ice, with its -109 F temperature, could. The results from this demonstration have gotten a lot of attention from the main governing bodies who don’t have a great solution for Lithium battery fire. One international fire lab in Ohio is currently in the process of pilot testing one of our 2 prototypes for use on failed battery tests that they can’t currently put out in their own lab.
For a very small startup, I could not have asked for a better location to develop this technology since Georgia, and especially Jackson County, have become a very prominent area for Lithium battery manufacturing and storage. We recently got a very small taste of how difficult these fires can be on July 14{sup}th{/sup} with the recycling center fire at Banks Crossing that took several days to control. I believe my technology could have quickly controlled that fire and I have shared updates on my technology with several fire departments in our area that have shown great interest, but as a small startup I have not yet been able to generate the funding needed to fully take advantage of this amazing interest.
So, I write this letter hoping to not only make my fellow Jackson County residents more aware of this growing Lithium battery threat to our area, but to solicit any connections or partnerships that could help test or fund further development of this much needed technology. These types of fires are difficult and expensive to test, so I have been in discussions with the SK Battery plant in Commerce over the past 18 months about them helping me since they have opportunities to test occasionally. They have shown some interest over that time, but thus far have not committed to any help. So, while I continue trying to set up something with SK directly, if any of the fire departments that respond to battery fires, or any other entity, is interested in learning more about this technology, or working with us to test it, please contact me any time!
(Editor’s Note: This newspaper wrote several articles in the 1990s about Will Anderson, Carver Anderson’s father, who worked on fire suppression technology that he proposed to use to control the massive oil files during the Gulf War of the early 1990s. The recent Banks County fire mentioned in this letter has led to a lawsuit against SK Battery in Commerce. The recycling center accuses SK of sending lithium batteries to their facility and claims those batteries started the large fire that consumed the business. Anderson says that in addition to the SK facility itself, parts of lithium batteries are stored in other warehouses in Jackson County and if there were a fire in those warehouses, it would be difficult to control with current technology. Local fire departments have also reportedly done some special training on how to deal with lithium battery fires in EV vehicles. The issue of lithium battery fires has become a national problem.)
