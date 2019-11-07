Dear Editor: (This is an open letter to U.S. Representative Doug Collins.) Please help your fellow members understand how processes work in your workplace. Committees meet, gather information, take to the larger body, vote on those findings.
Even though I am not a paid representative such as yourself, I understand how this works.
Pulling a stunt like your Republican co-workers did this week shows desperation and a lack of judgment on their part. As a “senior” official, you may know more about how our government works and could offer tips on what citizens expect from elected officials.
Attacking the process shows the fear your party has regarding Mr. Trump and his repeatedly poor judgments and damaging decisions and behaviors.
The government of the United States is not yet a mafia-style organization.
Country over party, sir. Try it.
Sincerely,
JR Buffalo
Comer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.