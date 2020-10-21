Dear Editor: Success. That is the reason. Success is why people who are pro-Trump speak of there favor of him.
Success Defined:
1. the accomplishment of an aim or purpose.
"there is a thin line between success and failure" ·
[more]
synonyms:
favorable outcome · successfulness · favorable result · successful outcome · positive result · victory · triumph
o the attainment of fame, wealth, or social status.
"her success owed more to hard work than luck" ·
o a person or thing that achieves desired aims or attains fame, wealth, etc..
"overall the fair was a great success" ·
2. archaic
the good or bad outcome of an undertaking.
"the good or ill success of their maritime enterprises”
Success can mean In What is Good, Ethical, Compassionate and Moral or Success can mean Control, Oppression, Inequality and even Harm.
I am going to name names. Cindy McCain, Mitt Romney, John Bolton, William McRaven, Colin Powell, John Kasich, Christine Todd Whitman, Rick Snyder, Tom Ridge, Carly Fiorina, George Will, Steve Schmidt, Jennifer Rubin, Susan Del Percio, Peggy Noonan, John Meachum.
Most of these names should be familiar to all Jackson Countians. The are not obscure. They are in the news. They have ALWAYS been highly respected by myself and others like me. Republican and Democrat alike. They are ALL Very Successful. But they are also full to the brim of Empathy, Caring, Compassion and Integrity. You can google and read about them very easily. In this election they are choosing the Successful Person who is not callus, controlling, oppressive, ruthless, criminal, unethical and apathetic. They refuse to vote for Trump because he is not a good human being.
My hope that everyone will consider what True Success in Life Means. The election will define the type of a Success our country wants to be. I hope we all choose a type of Success that can make All of Us in America united, loving, caring and have an understanding about each other’s basic rights that are in our precious constitution. The right we ALL have in America still. The unalienable Right of Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
There hasn’t been a lot of happiness in the last four years and even less happiness in the last seven months. I hope someone cares that I have been stuck in my home, not seeing my family, not doing anything outside my home except grocery pick-up and doctor visits. I want Happiness back. Peace and Love to All!
Sincerely,
Vanessa Phillips
Jefferson
