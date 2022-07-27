Dear Editor: Conolus Scott and Cynthia Fortson have done an admirable job on the planning and zoning Commission. They advocate for the majority in Madison County who value our rural way of life.
On one hand our board of commissioners urge us to attend workshops to develop a comprehensive general plan, and out of the other sides of their mouths, at the same meeting, they consider eliminating the two positions currently held by Scott and Fortson.
Planning director Christopher Roach requested reducing the members from seven to five, suggesting that the body could be "stacked" in favor of one district if both appointees came from that district. This so-called problem seems to have been manufactured by Roach with the collusion of commissioners Terry Chandler and Brian Kirk in order to reduce public participation.
Scott and Fortson reside in separate districts on opposite corners of the county. The board could stipulate that future appointees may not reside in the same district.
An even better solution would be to fire Christopher Roach. Roach has advocated for mega chicken houses and developers in the face of overwhelming opposition from the public. He seems totally out of touch with the mainstream who like the county as it is. Roach is a bad fit for Madison County. His insensitivity and lack of judgment make the board of commissioners look very, very bad.
Sincerely,
Harriet Gray
