Dear Editor: On April 2, amidst all the craziness of the coronavirus, I ventured out to First Citizens Bank in Hull and withdrew $120 in cash. Then I went to Ingles to pick up a few things. I knew that I still should have had $60 left, but I couldn’t find it after searching multiple times. I just gave it up to God and if it was meant for me to find it or get it back, then I would.
On April 15, I needed to check my balance and First Citizens website was down so I called the bank and I was told that they’d been trying to get in touch with me and that they had my money.
My ID was in there so that’s how they knew who it belonged to.
I want to give a huge shout out to the Ingles customer service manager, Jacob Skelton, as he was the one who found my money and ID. It had been kept in a drawer in Ingles until April 15 when Jacob walked it to the bank.
Jacob restored my faith in the human race. I met Jacob, gave him a hug and thanked him with tears in my eyes. I offered him $20 for a job well done and for being honest and he refused to take it.
I am disabled and on a fixed income so having my money returned to me was a blessing indeed. But Jacob was more of a blessing.
I pray that God continues to bless Jacob in his life with his heart’s desires. Today’s world needs more people like Jacob Skelton.
God bless you, young man.
Sincerely,
Susan Marsingill
