Dear Editor:
It would be great to read an article about the board of education actually taking steps to better manage the budget and actually save the taxpayers some money. The fact that school taxes each year actually significantly exceed county taxes each year is troubling.
I don’t want to hear that state law says this or that. Everyone knows the Teachers Union is far too powerful in the State of Georgia.
I know there are some fine teachers in Banks County who deserve every penny they are paid, and more. I also know that there are other teachers and administrators who do just enough to get by (you know who you are and so do your peers).
The board of education is perhaps one of the biggest examples of bureaucracy in existence.
Perhaps the board should rethink its tax increase proposal and institute a pay for performance plan with some time in Title requirements and meaningful Goals for teachers to work toward. That would be just like real life, wouldn’t it.
Sincerely,
Tom Lord
Alto
(Editor’s Note: Teacher pay is set by the state and largely paid for by the state, except for local supplements that are paid by local systems. The state raised teacher pay this year, a move that forced local systems to increase their share of teacher benefit costs, ie. insurance. Local systems cannot legally enact pay for performance or other teacher pay programs that do not conform to state guidelines. As for comparing county school taxes to county government taxes, county governments have a variety of income sources beyond property taxes, such as fees, sales taxes, service charges, etc. Local school systems do not have those other sources of revenue and are mostly dependent on property taxation for their local funds. School systems do have ELOST sales tax funds, but those can only be used for capital expenses and debt service, not general school expenses such as salaries.)
