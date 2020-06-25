Dear Editor: We often speak of how glad we are to live in the Danielsville area of Madison County.
One thing that always brings that to mind is any trip through Atlanta.
Recently though with all of the turmoil our nation is experiencing, another distinction of the place we call home has become front-of-mind; namely the quality of our law enforcement agencies. We have always thought them to be exceptional, but the contrast between our agencies and those making the news is stark.
Much of the credit must go to Sheriff (Michael) Moore and Chief (Jonathan) Burnette, because the character of any organization typically mirrors the character of its leaders. In our experience, this excellence extends to the office and jail staff, the dispatchers at 911 and the officers and deputies who answer the calls and meet the public. The calls can be anything from an active home invasion to a 12-year old girl who refuses to go to school, and it will be answered with an appropriate and helpful response.
A recent glimpse into the civic character of Sheriff Moore was afforded when the saints of Waggoner’s Grove Baptist Church wanted to have a drive-by birthday celebration to pay tribute to Ms. Annas Mathis on her 87th birthday. Sheriff Moore quite literally led the parade. This is just one example of our agency doing things that bring the community closer together rather than things that drive them apart.
We are blessed to have law enforcement agencies of the caliber of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and and the Danielsville Police Department. We thank them for their service and we pray for their continued safety as they undertake to keep our county safe from all harm.
Sincerely,
Lee and Phyllis Dickinson
Danielsville
