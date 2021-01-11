As our world rages on, I have good news for Christians all around the world.
Please don’t forget God sees each of us. I guess that statement means the most to me when I feel all alone or that no one really cares. Psalm 34:15 says, “The eyes of the Lord are on the righteous, and His ears are attentive to his cry.” Whether we find ourselves on the mountaintop today or in the valley, please remember God sees and hears. We are here for a reason; we are here to fellowship with Almighty God, and the maker of the entire universe in interested in everything about us.
God is looking and has a desire to help us in our time of need. 2 Chronicles 16:9 says, “For the eyes of the Lord range throughout the earth to strengthen those whose hearts are fully committed to him.”? We may need strength to get through this pandemic, or we may need strength to put one foot in front of the other to start our day. The greatest news I have is God sees us and He will give us strength to do what you’ve been called to do.
I want to remind each of us today, that God knew us before we were formed in our mother’s womb; He knew the mistakes we would make, and He still has a great purpose for our lives. Ephesians 2:10 says, For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”So the next time we don’t think we have a lot going for us, may we be reminded. “We were created by God.”
We may have hopes and dreams that we have shared with no one, but God knows our deepest heart’s desire. He’s not going to laugh at us or say it’s impossible. In fact, He says, “Delight yourself in the Lord and I will give you the desires of your heart, according to Psalm 37:4.
At other times we are hurting so bad on the inside but we put a front and act like everything is okay. We should claim this verse for our lives. Psalm 34:18 says, “The Lord is near to the broken-hearted; He saves the contrite in spirit.” At times we may feel all alone, but we are not alone. When we find ourselves in despair, just start to say “Jesus.” Then say it again and again. I can hardly say His name many times and I want to lift my hands. He will bring us out!
Finally, let us be reminded that God does. He keeps his promises. If you are praying for your family, hold on to the verse which says God will save our household. If you are sick; claim that your sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God. I guarantee you there is a promise for you no matter what your situation.
May our hearts be stirred as we are reminded that God sees us; God knows all about us and He still loves us with an everlasting love, and may we remember that God keeps His promises forever and always.
