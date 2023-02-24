News reports are swirling around naming person after person with failing health and that really has me thinking. This is our life including our years, our months, our hours, minutes and seconds and it is up to us to live it well.
Just this past weekend, we took the trek to South Georgia to visit our grands. It was a great opportunity to do some things around the house or catch up on our rest, but I’m smart enough to know that spending time with the ones you love will rejuvenate us in a powerful way.
Since arriving home, I am tired, but on the other hand, I have what seems like a 500-page book of memories that will keep me going as I think back on our time with Nate and Rylee and realize what a great blessing God has bestowed on our family.
It all started with an Easy Bake Oven and a bunch of cake mix, chocolate morsels, and cake icing. Within an hour of our arrival, we were measuring ingredients and stirring them before putting them in a pan and into the oven. Within 30 minutes we were eating our moist and delicious strawberry cake.
Then it was time to make red velvet cake pops with melted cream cheese morsels. We went through the same process before adding them to the machine which whipped out the cake pops within four minutes. With the melted cream cheese morsels at a perfect temperature, we began covering the pops. Honestly, we would not have gotten a passing grade on presentation, but I know we would get an A plus for spending quality time together.
It did not end there; Chris and I were able to watch both grands play basketball. Have you even seen a three-year-old dribble the ball down the court? I have and it is priceless. Have you ever watched a little boy pass the ball to his teammate so he could get a shot? I have and those are the kind of memories that will make my heart smile for many years to come. Then it was on to the baseball field to start practicing for a new season; then it was back to baking. What an inspiring day! I am a firm believer that precious time spent with the ones we love, is one way to live well.
Living our lives for Jesus will make the times with our loved ones more special because the love of Jesus will penetrate through our lives and make a difference in all our relationships.
If we want to be a role model to those around us, may we live our lives for Him. I can promise you that living for the Lord will magnify the good times we enjoy.
A life lived for the Lord will most assuredly be the best life. I ask the Lord to remind us of his great blessings as we go throughout every day. While I’ve had a glorious weekend, I know there are families who are dealing with difficult times. I know the God I serve will give me great joy when I’m on the mountain top, and He will sustain all of us in the deepest valley.
I pray that each of us will acknowledge Him every hour of every day and know that doing His will can make the biggest difference in our lives and in everyone we meet. May each of us set out to live our best life by living each day for Him.
