“I love my mom because she gives the best hugs and kisses,” says one little pre-school fellow. “I love my mom because she spends time with me,” said a precious little girl.
On Sunday we had a belated Mother’s Day celebration at church, and what a message we all received from those children and their leader, Michelle.
One by one the impressionable children came up to show their appreciation to their mom, while some quoted Bible verses and another sang, “Jesus Love Me.” This was no easy task to stand before a congregation filled with people, but they were courageous and wanted everyone to know the love they have for their MVP.
Before they started, Michelle asked me to put a chair on the pulpit. I thought that was an odd request, but little did I know, it was that part of the service that hit a home run for me. As each child came up and stood beside Michelle, she brought words to life. “Right now your children are small. Speak life into them.” There is power in the words we say especially to our children and our grandchildren. “We have a choice. We can speak life because when we speak death it hurts their little hearts.” Then Michelle picked up each child and put each one in the chair one by one. “While he is this size now, one day he will be a grown man.” There they stood, the same height as their leader. No longer the size of a child, but the height of a man or woman.
Actions spoke louder than word. We have at least 18 years to do all we can to positively impact our children. “Here comes my little preacher man,” is one comment God has put on Michelle’s heart to tell one of her students. Even more importantly we need to let them know that God loves each of us. We need to let the children and grandchildren know they are our gift from Almighty God whether they are 5 or 25. Our children need to hear positive comments every day.
Michelle also shared a card given to her by her mother on her birthday. She held it up, read it, and it was full of encouraging words from a mother who dearly loved her daughter. To my amazement, as Michelle turned 51 recently, her mom has spoken life into her daughter through cards every single year of her life. While our young people should hear our encouraging words, if we write them down, they can cherish them all the days of their lives.
My prayer is that each of us will sow life into the people God puts in our path no matter what their age. It’s not a coincidence that we have the children or grandchildren God has given us. God trusts us to love, encourage, and even correct them at times. Whether we write or speak, let us encourage our loved ones all the days of their little lives.
