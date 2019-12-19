The Madison County Library has announced its upcoming events:
•“Coffee and Conversation”: Mondays in December from 10 a.m. to noon. “Enjoy coffee and chat with neighbors in the Jere Ayers room,” said organizers. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Crazy 8s” Math Club: Thursdays, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. “Explore math games at this interactive program for students in grades K – 2,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Make and Take Holiday Cards craft program: Friday, Dec. 20. “Drop in anytime and make a holiday card or two for friends and family,” organizers said. All materials provided. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities.
•“Homeschool Hangout”: Monday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. Homeschool families are invited to join staff for an introduction to library resources geared toward homeschooling. This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities.
•“Kids Can Bake”: Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. “Enjoy a Christmas story and make and decorate gingerbread cookies,” organizers said. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 5 – 10 with caregiver. Space is limited. Call to register.
•Chess Club: on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m. Learn the basics of chess or improve your game. Open to players of all skill levels. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 8 and up.
•Yoga story time: Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. “Join us for a story and learn some simple yoga poses,” said organizers. “Bring your own yoga mat or beach towel; a few will be available to borrow.” This program is free and open to the public of all ages and abilities. Children under age 10 must be accompanied by their adult caregiver.
•“Teen Thursdays” on each Thursday in January from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens can drop in each week for a different activity. This month’s activities include book themed snacks, a super hero movie and button making. No registration necessary. This program is free and open to the public of all abilities, ages 13 – 18.
•Inclusive Book Club: Thursdays in January at 1 p.m. This facilitated book club serves adults of all abilities and will be reading out loud and discussing “Cat Stories” by James Herriot. This program is free and open to adults of all abilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.