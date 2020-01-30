The Madison County Library now has the following books to check out:
FICTION
"Dead Girls Club" by Damien Walters
"The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher
"Forever Hidden" by Tracie Peterson
"Gone With the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell
"Hindsight" by Iris Johansen
"Lost" by James Patterson
"Moral Compass" by Danielle Steele
"Naked Came the Florida Man" by Tim Dorsey
"The Country Guesthouse" by Robin Carr
"The Fellowship of the Ring" by JRR Tolkien
"Highfire" by Eoin Colfer
"Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston
"House on Fire" by Joseph Finder
"How Quickly She Disappears" by Raymond Fleischmann
"Long Petal of the Sea" by Isabel Allende
"Longer Fall" by Charlaine Harris
"The Lost Hills" by Lee Goldberg
"The Protective One" by Shelley Shephard Gray
NONFICTION
"Accessible Yoga" by Jivana Heyman
"American Sign Language for Dummies" by Adan R. Penilla II
"Before and After the Book Deal" by Courtney Maum
"Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands" by Liz Frazier
"Christ in Crisis" by James Wallis
"Conversations in Black" by Ed Gordon
"The Handy Science Answer Book" by Carnegie Library
"How to be an Anti-racist" by Ibram X. Kendi
"No Gluten No Problem Pizza" by Kelli Bronski
"Safe Infant Sleep" by James J. McKenna
"Successful Aging" by Daniel J. Levitin
"This Wound is a World" by Billy-Ray Belcourt
