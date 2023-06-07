Several members of the Sunbury Chapter of the National Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and the Sukey Hart Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution (NSCAR), both in Winder, as well as the Jacob Braselton Chapter in Braselton, participated in Poppy Sunday at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church on May 28. The Sunbury and Sukey Hart chapters also participated in the 30th annual Memorial Day Parade in Dacula on May 29. Also in attendance were NSDAR's Jacob Braselton Chapter of Braselton and Philadelphia Winn Chapter of Lawrenceville, as well as NSCAR's Elisha Winn Chapter of Lawrenceville and Benjamin Fitzpatrick Chapter of Madison. These groups gave out over 1,000 American flags to spectators along the parade route. The Fort Daniel Historic Foundation provided floats for members who rode in the parade.
ABOUT POPPY SUNDAY
For veterans and the fallen, poppies have been a symbol of remembrance for 103 years. In 1915, after a fierce battle that resulted in many casualties, Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian surgeon who served the Allied forces in WWI, observed beautiful poppies growing on the battlefield. He then wrote the poem, “In Flanders Field," which was immediately published in several countries. While taking a leave of absence to volunteer for the Young Women’s Christian Association in New York City, which sponsored relief workers during WWI a college professor from the University of Georgia, Moina Michael, read the poem and was inspired to write her own poem, “We Shall Keep the Faith.” Upon returning to Athens after the war, she and a group of ladies made poppies out of cloth and sold them to raise money to help returning veterans. She enlisted the help of the Georgia American Legion to spread the idea of a poppy as a symbol. In 1920, the National American Legion adopted the poppy as the National Symbol of Remembrance. It is to be worn on the fourth Monday of May, known as Memorial Day. Several allied countries also use the poppy as their symbol of remembrance.
