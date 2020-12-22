In a hopeful development amid a monumental, yet dreadful, year, several frontline medical workers in the area have begun receiving coronavirus vaccinations in the past week. But medical leaders are continuing to urge caution as Christmas arrives and Barrow County, northeast Georgia and much of the rest of the state continue to be battered by a record surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Northeast Georgia Health System received its first batch of the Pfizer vaccine — 5,000 doses — on Thursday morning, Dec. 17, and vaccinated its first seven employees Thursday evening at the system’s flagship hospital in Gainesville. Additional vaccinations began Friday, Dec. 18, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
“It feels like Christmas came early,” NGHS president and CEO Carol Burrell said in a news release. “It’s been a long eight months for our organization and our community, as we continue to see record numbers of COVID patients. We still have a long journey ahead of us, but simply having a vaccine in our hands is a tremendous and positive step forward.”
As of Monday, Dec. 21, NGHS had administered nearly 1,000 doses. Hospital leaders hope to have the first batch administered by the end of the month and expect to receive the next Pfizer shipment and first shipment of the Moderna vaccine — which received federal authorization for distribution last week — by the end of the month.
Sunita Singh, public relations manager for Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, which is part of NGHS, said the Winder hospital is not receiving any doses for now, but more information about the amount and frequency of vaccine shipments will be released as it becomes available.
“We hope other COVID-19 vaccines developed by different companies and research groups will receive federal approval soon, which would allow us to vaccinate our workforce and people in our community, faster than planned,” said Dr. Supriya Mannepalli, NGMC’s medical director of infectious disease medicine, on Dec. 17, prior to the announcement of the Moderna vaccination approval. “I’m amazed at how quickly our team has worked through detailed logistics to make this possible — just like they have with so many other challenges during the pandemic.”
Vaccinations are being stored at NGMC Gainesville in specially-ordered freezers that will maintain the proper storage temperatures, officials said.
A vaccination planning committee — representing a range of departments within the hospital system — was formed to prioritize which groups of employees would get vaccinated first. The committee created a phased-in approach based on risk.
“Our top priority groups for receiving the vaccine are our frontline healthcare workers, long term care patients and staff in other high-risk groups,” officials said.
NGHS employees are not required to take the vaccination, but those with patient-contact are strongly encouraged to do so.
NOT A ‘MAGIC BULLET’
Safety precautions will remain in place across the hospital system. Hospital leaders noted that those who receive the vaccine won’t be immediately protected, adding that protection will occur around two weeks after the second shot.
And it may still be possible for vaccinated people to transmit the virus to those who haven’t been vaccinated.
“Even though a staff member may have received their vaccine, most of the people around them have not,” officials said. “We know the vaccine prevents disease in the vaccinated person, but it still may be possible to transmit the disease to others. Wearing a mask, social distancing and practicing hand hygiene protects those who have not been vaccinated.”
Mannepalli stressed the community should still continue practicing health and safety measures for some time.
“It’s important to remember that vaccination isn’t a magic bullet that will end the pandemic immediately,” she said. “People need to continue following the 3 Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands, watch your distance — even after getting the vaccine, at least until herd immunity is achieved.”
Important information about COVID-19 vaccines, including details about when they may be available to the general public, answers to frequently asked questions and more, is available at nghs.com/covid-vaccine.
AREA HEALTH DISTRICT PROVIDING VACCINE TO HEALTHCARE WORKERS, NURSING HOME RESIDENTS
Elsewhere, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Athens-based Northeast Health District began providing COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers by appointment Friday. Vaccinations are being administered at the Clarke County Health Department.
Due to limited availability, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended that certain priority population groups receive the vaccine first. This tiered method of vaccine distribution will prioritize the most vulnerable populations along with key parts of the workforce, health district officials said in a news release.
The Northeast Health District will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines to Tier 1A, which includes people serving in health care settings and residents of nursing homes.
“We have all been waiting for this moment, and we look forward to being able to provide protection to all of our community members as soon as enough vaccine becomes available. But for right now, it is critical that we use the limited supply to protect our healthcare workers and those most at risk from infection,” said Dr. Stephen Goggans, the district’s health director. “This is a tremendous step forward in the fight against COVID-19.”
Health care workers whose employers are not providing COVID-19 vaccines may make an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccination through a Northeast Health District clinic by calling 706-340-0996.
Members of other priority groups may visit PublicHealthAthens.com to complete a pre-registration form. Members of the priority groups who are eligible to receive the vaccine will be contacted to complete the registration process and will be notified when an appointment is available.
For more information about how groups are prioritized for vaccine eligibility, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations-process.html.
For local COVID-19 vaccination information, go to https://publichealthathens.com/wp/programs/infectious-disease/coronavirus-covid-19-information/covid-19-vaccination/.
LATEST COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS
Barrow County saw yet another daily high of new coronavirus cases Friday, as the DPH confirmed 75 new cases in the county over a 24-hour period. Sixty-six more cases were confirmed in the county Tuesday, Dec. 22, as the cumulative total for Barrow since the onset of the pandemic shot up to 4,283, with a seven-day rolling average of 53.6 new cases per day as of Tuesday — a record high.
There had been 63 confirmed deaths among Barrow County residents as of Tuesday afternoon, including new deaths reported on Thursday and Saturday, Dec. 19. In another alarming sign, the county’s percent-positivity rate on tests has continued to remain above 20 percent in the past week.
SCHOOL SYSTEM UPDATE
The virus exacted its heaviest toll yet on Barrow County School System employees in the past week, with 21 positive cases confirmed among staffers from Dec. 10-16 and another 22 quarantined as a “probable case.”
Another 77 staffers were quarantined as a precaution due to coming in direct contact with someone with a positive or probable case.
Winder Elementary School was the hardest-hit school in terms of employees and had to revert to virtual instruction in the final week before winter break, which began after school Friday. Schools are scheduled to resume instruction Jan. 11.
Also from Dec. 10-16, 26 students tested positive, nine were quarantined as a probable case and 514 were quarantined as a direct-contact precaution.
School district officials have said they are not currently planning a districtwide closure but will enact targeted closures at schools that fail to maintain sufficient staffing levels or have significant outbreaks of positive cases among the student population.
NGHS NUMBERS
On Tuesday, NGHS reported another record-high number of patients positive for COVID-19 who were being treated at its facilities — 276, including 11 at NGMC Barrow, the most in a day there since early May, and 58 at NGMC Braselton as the system continued to tread on the brink of capacity. Another 48 patients across the system were awaiting their test results as of Tuesday morning.
The seven-day average of positive tests at NGHS facilities reached a new high mark of just under 27.7 percent, and 23 people died of COVID-19 at the facilities between Friday and Tuesday, increasing the recorded death toll to 516. There were 135 people discharged from the hospitals during that same timeframe, but the increasing high numbers show more and more people are getting sick and requiring hospitalization.
So while there is a sense of excitement and hope surrounding the arrival of the vaccine, hospital leaders are stressing the need to continue practicing COVID safety precautions, especially during the upcoming holidays.
“It’s certainly a big, positive milestone, and several of our staff have said they hope it’s the beginning of the end for the pandemic,” said Tara Jernigan, chief nursing officer at NGMC Braselton. “That said, we still have several months to go, and I don’t think there will be a true sense of relief until we start seeing less COVID-positive patients in our hospitals. We really hope people in our community don’t let their guard down during Christmas, because another spike after the holidays could be catastrophic.
“Please, please, celebrate safely.”
—
Alex Buffington contributed to this report.
