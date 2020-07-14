Jackson County's three school systems are planning to return to in-person classes in the coming weeks despite a surge in state and local virus cases.
The City of Jefferson School System plans to return to class on July 31, followed by the City of Commerce School System on Aug. 7 and the Jackson County School System on Aug. 12.
While those are the current plans, they could change as the virus continues to dog the nation. Getting children back into regular school classrooms has been a top priority for President Donald Trump and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.
None of the three local systems will mandate students wear a mask, but leaders in the systems say masks will be encouraged. The Gwinnett County School System is mandating that students wear masks in school buildings.
All three local systems will also offer on-line classes for students who don't wish to return to regular in-person instruction.
The state revised its guidelines for reopening schools earlier this week to focus less on community spread of the virus and more on dealing with the virus within school facilities.
(See other stories about local school reopenings elsewhere in this issue.)
