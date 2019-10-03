PROJECT LIFESAVER
The Pilot Club of Madison County and the Madison County Sheriff's Department offer a 24/7 monitoring system (bracelet) for individuals suffering from brain disorders and who may have the potential to wander away from caregivers. For more information on the Project Lifesaver Program, contact Linda Freeman at 706-335-3814 or Betty Sartain at 706-795-2047.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS
Alcoholics Anonymous meets on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Colbert Baptist Church annex and Fridays at 7 p.m. at the Danielsville United Methodist Church annex.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS
Narcotics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the Danielsville Methodist Church annex.
TOUCHDOWN CLUB
The Madison County High School Touchdown Club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the high school film room across from the weight room. The club meets every week during football season. The football program's website can be accessed at redraiderfootball.wixsite.com/mchs
MART
The Madison Area Resource Team (M.A.R.T)/Family Connection meets the fourth Tuesday of each month at the old Danielsville courthouse at 8 a.m. Call 795-3565 for more information.
MASONIC LODGE
John H. Jones Masonic Lodge #348 holds its monthly meeting every third Thursday at 8 p.m. preceded by a meal at 7 p.m.
TOPS MEETING
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) of Ila meets each Tuesday at Mt. Hermon Presbyterian Church in Ila. Weigh-in is at 5:15 p.m. followed by the meeting at 5:45 p.m. For more information, call Mary Ann Bonds at 706-789-2869.
MCHS BAND BOOSTER CLUB
MCHS Band Booster Club meets every third Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the high school band room. Band parents are invited and encouraged to attend.
GAMBLER'S ANONYMOUS
Gambler's Anonymous meets every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. at Living Word Baptist Church. For more information, call (404) 237-7281.
AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion Post #39 of Danielsville meets the last Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans are welcome. For more information, call 706-795-2669.
4-STAKES HORSESHOES
Four-Stakes Horseshoes pitches every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The league is handicapped to give all pitchers an equal chance. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Call 706-207-9831 for more information.
ABATE OF GEORGIA
ABATE of Georgia, Inc. District 5 North “Your motorcycle rights organization” is now meeting at Cycle World of Athens, 4225 Atlanta Hwy. on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the customer lounge. For more information, call Allen Kennedy at 770-231-4824 or email abatega5north@gmail.com All motorcyclists are welcome.
BROTHERS OF THE THIRD WHEEL
Brothers of the 3rd Wheel meets the second Sunday of each month at the T/A Truck Stop in Commerce on Hwy. 441. For more information, call Cam McCallister at 706-540-4950.
MADISON COUNTY BEEKEEPERS
The Madison County Beekeepers Association meets the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 2411 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville. The group held its first meeting January 2018. Organizers say visitors are welcome to attend. For more information, go to madisoncountybeekeepers.com or call 706-255-2412.
MADISON COUNTY NEEDLECRAFTERS
Madison County Needlecrafters meet every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. for crocheting, cross-stitch, knitting, tatting, etc. in an atmosphere of relaxing fellowship, members said. Bring your current handwork project and drop in. Call 404-713-4027 for more information.
NATIONAL LADIES HOMESTEAD GATHERING
The National Ladies Homestead Gathering exists to provide a welcoming environment, where women can share new ideas, celebrate victories, address challenges and cultivate community with like-minded women. The group meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., at the Jackson EMC building off of Hwy. 29.
BEE CLUB
The Oglethorpe County Bee Club meets the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Oglethorpe County Farm Bureau on Hwy. 78 in Crawford. Visitors are welcome. For more information, visit ocbeeclub.com.
To have an event listed in on-going services, call Margie Richards at 800-795-2581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.