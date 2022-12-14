The Barrow County Board of Commissioners authorized the chairman to sign a compromised version of the LOST Certificate of Distribution Tuesday, Dec. 13, allocating 65% to the county, a 3% increase from the amount the mayors of all six of Barrow's municipalities agreed to last week and presented to the county.
This decision follows the suggestion of a delegation of state legislators seeking to help protect LOST in Barrow.
The state legislators will present this compromised Certificate of Distribution to the City of Winder for final approval this week. Upon Winder's approval of the 65% compromise, LOST will be saved in Barrow County for the next ten years. Further details about the agreement, a breakdown of the numbers and what's next will be featured in the Dec. 21 issue of the Barrow News Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.