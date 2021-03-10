Lula Railroad Days will be a two-day festival this year. During a work session on Monday, March 8, council members heard from Brooke Bates, a member of the Parks and Festival Committee.
The event will kick off on Friday, April 30, with a movie in the park. On Saturday, May 1, the event opens at 9 a.m. with the Lula Parade at 10 a.m. To round out the day, there will be musical entertainment.
Vendors are welcomed to reserve a booth for Friday and Saturday. There will be more information soon on booth rentals.
COMMUNITY CENTER UPDATE
Council members were happy to hear the Community Center is back open for rentals. The city is extending the 50 percent discount for renting the facility. This will include all events booked by June 30 even if the events are scheduled later in the year.
Of course, social distancing protocol will remain in place with no more than 38 people in the space.
For more information on rates log onto: https://www.cityoflula.com/rent-community-center/
The Lula Ladies will meet at the facility on Wednesday, March 24.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the council briefly discussed:
•setting a spring clean-up day for citizens to dispose of unwanted items
•a ribbon cutting for the Sheriff’s Department Annex
•city regulations for vape shops, breweries and tap rooms
•three pending zoning applications. There will be advertisements and public hearings before any action is taken.
•that city operations will be closed on Friday, April 2.
