The Lula City Council tabled a request at its December meeting from Craig Smith, of S&S Septic Hauling, who asked leaders to consider receiving sewage for treatment at the city facilities. The council said they need more information.
The council did direct City Manager Dennis Bergin to go ahead and get a price on the cost to build a receiving station that would receive full septic. Tere is another option where the city would only take screened sewage.
Smith estimated that the city could make around $125,000 annually. Bergin estimated the cost to the city could be around $50,000. Smith said his company would take on the cost of a receiving station.
In other business, city leaders did approve a tap fee of $5,000 for Jaemor Farms to connect their newly-built pumping station to the city system. Bergin estimates the revenues at $96,000 annually.
The council also voted to issue a fine to Tugaloo Pipeline $15,000 for negatively impacting the city sewage system while putting in sewer lines at phase two of Magnolia Station. The council said the fine must be paid before the city agrees to accept the sewer lines into the city.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business the city council:
•agreed to repair a city truck that needs a new transmission at a cost of $4,000.
•approved a bid from Stuart Pro to replace two air conditioning units at the waste water treatment plant at a cost of $14,788.
•approved a Code Enforcement/Chief’s School request to attend the conference in Athens at a cost of $837.
•approved a request by Jaemor Farms to have their name on the Depot Stage for three years at a cost of $5,000 which will be paid in three annual installments.
•approved a request by Tony Cornett to rezone his property at 5730 Mickams Way from Light Industrial (M1) to Agricultural. Cornett plans to build a greenhouse. Cornett said a major use of the greenhouse will be to grow lavender which will be extracted for oils.
•announced the winners of the Christmas “Yard of the Month.” In District 1 the winner is Tim Allen; the District 2 winner is Brittany Deaton while Heather White is the winner in District 3; Guy Karem is the winner of District 4, and Eric and Mandy Stewart take home the prize in District 5. All winners receive a $100 credit on their water and sewer bill.
•approved a request from the Lula/Belton Historical Society to hold their monthly meetings at the Depot on the fourth Monday of the month.
•approved a request from the Lula/Belton Historical Society to hold a community Valentine’s dinner at the Depot on Saturday, February 12.
•approved a request by Ninth District Opportunity to waive late fees if they approve to elp a customer who is late on a water or sewer bill.
