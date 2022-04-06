Madison County commissioners considered two subdivision issues Monday, leaving both developers with a need to modify their plans.
Abe Abouhamdan of ABE Consulting appeared before commissioners with preliminary plans for a major subdivision on Old Kincaid Road. The board approved a rezoning for the subdivision this past September, but the group included conditions for that approval, such as requiring that all lots adjacent to Old Kincaid Road, which totaled 15 on his original site plan, have a three-acre minimum.
The planning commission recently recommended approval of the preliminary plat for the property — a final plat is also required — noting that Abouhamdan had met the conditions spelled out in the September rezoning, but commissioners spent considerable time Monday reviewing the preliminary plans.
Commissioner Terry Chandler noted that the plans included some acreage in proposed lots that is not allowed under county ordinances. And commissioner Dennis Adams said the existing roads at the proposed development do not meet county standards. Commissioners also want to see clarity on who is responsible for upkeep of a pond in the subdivision.
The board ultimately postponed a decision on the plans for a month to give the developer time to work with the county planning staff and to discuss potential changes with the landowner, Beech Tree Forest LLC. Commissioners indicated that they want to see the developer bring the roads in the development up to county standards.
In a separate matter, the board approved a request by developers Jay and Hunter Pridgen with Capital Resource Management to rezone 17.38 acres from A-1 to R-1 for a subdivision on Diamond Hill Colbert Road. But that approval comes with a major condition that Jay Pridgen said he couldn’t accept. Board members cut the proposed number of lots from 11 to five after hearing from an adjacent property owner, who asked the board to keep the lot sizes comparable to the neighboring five-acre lots and said a failure to do so would constitute spot zoning (putting a development in an place not consistent with neighboring lands).
Commissioner Derek Doster made a motion to approve the rezoning request as presented, with 11 lots, but with conditions that a 50-foot natural buffer to neighboring properties be enforced and that driveways be designed for easy turnarounds. And that motion died due to a lack of a second.
But commissioners Terry Chandler and Dennis Adams favored keeping lot sizes larger than 1.5 acres and more consistent to the five-acre properties nearby.
But Pridgen noted that the board has approved other subdivisions nearby with 1.5-acre lots as he proposed.
“You’re asking me to do something you haven’t asked others to do,” he said.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the subdivision with five lots, not 11, with each of the lots having a roughly comparable acreage.
The board also unanimously approved two routine zoning requests without any discussion.
NOISE STUDY
County commission chairman Todd Higdon was out of town Monday, and District 5 commissioner Doster, who serves as the board’s vice chairman, handled the chairman’s duties at the table.
Doster said a staff meeting with the county’s noise study consultant should happen by the end of April. The firm, Arpeggio, has been hired by the county to monitor noise issues and offer input on a noise ordinance. Residents surrounding Georgia Renewable Power in Colbert have long complained about excessive noise from the plant.
STATE RESURFACING PROJECTS
Doster noted that state highway resurfacing work is happening on Hwy. 174 and Hwy. 72 from Colbert to Athens Tech.
“When they finish up on 72, they will move to Hwy. 98 from Danielsville to Comer,” he said.
HWY. 281 BRIDGE MEETING
A meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, April 11 in the county commissioners’ meeting room to discuss the replacement of the Hwy. 281 bridge, a project that will take approximately 340 days and include a detour.
Doster said representatives from ER Snell construction, the commissioners’ office, the sheriff’s office, the Georgia Department of Transportation and EMS.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to answer any questions about appropriate plans of action,” said Doster.
NEW COMER EMS STATION
Construction is underway for a new EMS station in Comer at the intersection of Hwy. 72 and Hwy. 98.
“The slab was completed last week, so we’re looking forward to the continued effort on that,” said Doster.
In a separate matter, Doster reported that there have been 43 court sessions so far in 2022.
“Apparently 332 people tried to bring a weapon in and we returned it,” said Doster. “So, if you’re coming to court, keep your weapon at home. Keep it in the truck.”
BROAD RIVER ISSUE
A group of Broad River landowners attended Monday night’s commissioners’ meeting to voice concerns about the lack of oversight for outfitter companies on the Broad River.
Ginni Edwards of Kings Ferry Road, Comer, represented a group of Broad River landowners, noting that the number of people using the Broad River is very high and there’s no oversight of the river. She noted that three public access points on a lower portion of the Broad River are overseen by local and state government, with rules and regulations and codes of conduct. But she said up the river, there is no oversight of boaters who use outfitter companies that provide access to the river.
“It just begs for the question, how are these outfitters, who are private businesses, how do they get to utilize and make money on these state waters with no oversight and no regulation?” asked Edwards, who said boaters are littering on private landowners’ property, while trespassing and being disrespectful to property owners on their own land. “We would like to ask you to put pressure on our Georgia DNR to allow us to have a game warden on the river. We’re not saying we want a police state on the river; we definitely do not, but we do want some oversight.”
Edwards said the group isn’t against the outfitter businesses and is not trying to privatize the river, as she said some have claimed, noting that there the outfitters provide private access to the river.
“We want to clarify, there is no public access on these two sections,” she said. “There is only private access through two private businesses. And they charge a fee and they have no oversight.”
Edwards was the lone speaker on the matter Monday.
Michael Moody, owner of the Broad River Outpost, contacted the Journal Tuesday and provided the following statement.
“The outfitters would like credit for cleaning up the river and making it safe again after the DNR left the river,” said Moody. “They did this without the help or instruction from the county government and the ‘landowner’ group. We are working to keep the landowner group from privatizing the river.”
LIQUOR BY THE DRINK
Commissioners may put a liquor-by-the drink referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot. They have until the end of June to decide. The group plans to have the language for such a resolution finalized before the vote so that citizens can understand how the ordinance would be changed if they vote “Yes.” A yes vote would pave the way for restaurants in the county to serve mixed drinks.
