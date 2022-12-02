The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Dec. 5 in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Business involving guess groups or multiple visitors: Kenneth Cunefare — Arpeggio LLC. — noise ordinance
•Wesley Bridges is requesting to rezone his 2.75-acre property from A-1 to A-R to bring the nonconforming property into compliance with zoning regulations by combining it with his 1.5 acre adjoining property (0011/095A) for a total of 4.25 acres. The property is located at 441 McGee Fitzpatrick Road in Danielsville on map 0011, parcel 095, in District 1. (Application 1 of 2)
•Wesley Bridges is requesting to rezone his 1.5 acre property from A-1 to A-R to bring the nonconforming property into compliance with zoning regulations by combining it with his 2.75 acre adjoining property (0011/095) for a total of 4.25 acres. The property is located at 477 McGee Fitzpatrick Road in Danielsville on map 0011, parcel 095A, in District 1. (Application 2 of 2)
•Mark Whitfield is requesting to rezone a (two-acre portion) of his five-acre tract from A-2 to A-R to cut off and sell with existing home. The remaining three acres will be combined with his adjoining A-2 property (0012/167-01) for a total of 14.78 acres where he plans to build a home. This will also bring the property into compliance with zoning regulations. The property is located at 1399 Neese Commerce Road on map 0012, parcel 167, in District 1.
•Eric Eberhardt, attorney for Robert Armour, is requesting to rezone his 17.97-acre property from A-1 to A-R to allow the property to be split into two tracts, one containing 15 acres and the other, 2.97 acres. The property is located on Leon Ellis Road on map 0016, parcel 064, in District 1. (Application 1 of 2)
•Eric Eberhardt, attorney for Robert Armour, is requesting to rezone his 46.14-acre property from A1 to A2 to allow the property to be split into two tracts, one containing 36.13 acres and the other, 10.1 acres. The property is located on Leon Ellis Road/Neese Commerce Road on map 0016, parcel 064-02, in District 1. (Application 2 of 2)
•Discuss liquor by the drink ordinance
•Discuss the Local Option Sales Tax Distribution certificate
•Discuss the 2023 beer and wine applications
•Consider re-appointing Chris Gunnels to the recreation board as the District 1 representative
•Consider re-appointing Jonathan Pou to the recreation board as the District 5 representative
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss real estate acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation
