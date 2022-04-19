The Madison County Board of Education honored students for their achievements at its April meeting.
Those recognized included:
GOVERNOR’S HONORS FINALISTS
•Lilliana Cabaniss, agricultural research, biotechnology and science
•Jocelyn Howard, agricultural research, biotechnology and science
•Gibson Krolikowski, music
GOVERNOR’S HONORS SEMIFINALISTS
•Anna Mathis, agricultural research, biotechnology and science
•Gibson Krolikowski, music
•Tripp Leffler, music
•Micah Trump, theatre performance
COUNTYWIDE YOUNG GEORGIA AUTHOR WINNERS
•Cannon Bare, kindergarten, Ila Elementary School
•Ben Steed, first grade, Ila Elementary School
•Abby Lewis, second grade, Colbert Elementary School
•Haven Clare Shriver, third grade, Ila Elementary School
•Joel Jachimski, fourth grade, Comer Elementary School
•Madelynn McCann, fifth grade, Ila Elementary School
•Claire Tucker, sixth grade, Madison County Middle School
•Arthur Ayotte, seventh grade, Madison County Middle School
•Halle Synder, eighth grade, Madison County Middle School
•Anna Barrett, ninth grade, Madison County High School
•Aylah Jordan, tenth grade, Madison County High School
•Alana Clark, eventh grade, Madison County High School
POWERLIFTING
The school board recognized five students for their powerlifting accomplishments: Abi Adams, Raven Hancock, Jesse James, Jenna Reese and Reece Williams.
SCHOOL BUS SAFETY POSTER CONTEST
•Abigail Bird of Colbert Elementary School finished third in the state second grade School Bus Safety Poster contest.
