The Madison County Democratic Committee will have its regular monthly meeting at the Madison County Senior Center on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Laura Driscoll of Athens will explain and lead a discussion on redistricting and gerrymandering and how these practices affect the democratic process.
Representing the group (non-partisan) Fair Districts Georgia, Driscoll will present a new community talk describing how voting districts are drawn entitled: Redistricting in Georgia: A Short Course on Gerrymandering.
Key discussion questions will be:
•What is redistricting and how does it affect our elections?
•What is gerrymandering and why is it a problem?
•What can we do about gerrymandering? And where do we start?
“The Democratic Committee encourages all members of the Madison County community— no matter what your political affiliation is — to come hear this informative presentation and participate in respectful conversation about this topic,” organizers said. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, see this website: https://mcgademocrats.wixsite.com/mcdp
