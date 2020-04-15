Madison County now has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death, according to the noon report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 14,987 confirmed cases, 552 deaths, 2,922 people hospitalized and 64,090 tests conducted in Georgia.
See the report at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
