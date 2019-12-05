The Madison County Library now has the following books available for checkout:
"Cybersecurity for Dummies" by Joseph Steinberg
"A Mindful Guide to Managing Diabetes" by Joseph P. Napora
"Christmas in Austin" by Benjamin Markovits
"Christmas in Silver Springs" by Brenda Novak
"A Dog I Loved" by Susan Wilson
"A Minute to Midnight" by David Baldacci
"The Rise of Magicks" by Nora Roberts
"Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes" by Ace Atkins
"Scarlet Fever" by Rita Mae Brown
"Sword of Kings" by Bernard Cornwell
"Tom Clancy's Code of Honor" by Marc Cameron
