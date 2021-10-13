Madison County is celebrating National 4-H Week.
“The sky is the limit for youth and volunteers enrolled in 4-H programs across the United States,” said local 4-H leaders.
There are approximately 450 plus youth enrolled in UGA Madison County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Program, ranging in grade from fourth to 12th. Local UGA Extension 4-H agent, Susan Goldman and Extension program assistant Deborah Wofford lead the Madison County 4-H program.
“Madison County 4-H empowers youth to take flight to becoming self-directing, productive and contributing members of society by establishing personal and sincere relationships, learning life and leadership skills and enhancing community awareness,” said 4-H leaders. “Madison County 4-H is joining students across the nation, learning the sky is the limit, with all the exceptional things these 4-H’ers accomplish.”
To celebrate, Madison County 4-H this past week took part in BB team orientation, holiday cards Ccontest, 4-H exhibits and displays, robotics team workshops, equestrian drill team, archery and consumer judging practices, Rock Eagle Cloverleaf Conference, tech wizards, and beginning horse quiz bowl practices.
In Georgia, 4-H programming which is part of University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, curriculum and many activities are based on research from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and other UGA colleges. Georgia has one of the largest state 4-H programs in the country, consisting of more than 196,000 active 4-H members this past year. The program, however, dates back to 1904 in Newton County where G.C. Adams developed a simple corn club for boys. Today, Georgia 4-H attracts students from all areas of interest, not just those interested in agriculture. The majority of participants currently come from small cities, towns and rural non-farms.
“The idea of bringing UGA research and resources to Georgia students through the use of county agents throughout the state was a cutting-edge idea in 1904 and remains vital even today,” said Arch Smith, state 4-H leader. “The most important work of 4-H is to help young people become better citizens and enable them to grow into responsible, active adults.”
With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, organizers believe that every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed along with the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
4-H youth perform community service, conduct research, compile portfolios of their accomplishments and learn public speaking skills through oral presentations through 4-H Project Achievement. During the 2020-2021 school year, thousands of Georgia 4-H’ers participated in Project Achievement on the local level. Some Project Achievement Winners received Master 4-H status and/or continue on to represent Georgia on a national level.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your local Madison County Extension office at 706-795-2281.
