Madison County will spend the next few months mapping its future, and county leaders want you involved.
The board of commissioners held a public hearing Monday to kick off the five-year update to the county’s comprehensive land use plan. Marilyn Hall and Hall Consulting out of Watkinsville have been hired to steer the county through the process. Hall offered an overview of the process Monday to county commissioners and those on hand in the county commissioners’ meeting room.
Hall emphasized that the county will work in conjunction with cities in developing the plan, including with Comer, which is working with the Region Development Commission on its own plan.
A comprehensive plan is intended to provide the framework for future decisions regarding land use in the county. It’s seen as a tool to help the county accommodate growth and a boost in the commercial tax base while also protecting the county’s rural character.
Hall said public input is key to the plan’s success, and public meetings and workshops will be held to get input from the public. Likewise, a website — Madison-compplan.com — has been set up for citizens to have easy access to what’s happening in the process.
City hearings
May 2, 7 p.m., Ila City Hall
May 2, 7 p.m., Colbert City Hall
May 3, 7 p.m., Carlton City Hall
May 9, 7 p.m., Danielsville City Hall
May 26, 7 p.m., Hull City Hall
— Comer is developing a plan through the Regional Development Commission
Workshops
June 14, 6 p.m., senior center
July 26, 6 p.m., Comer Travel Museum
Sept. 8, 6 p.m., TBD
Sept. 29, 6 p.m., Jackson EMC
Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Board of Education
Oct. 20, 6 p.m., TBD
Dec. 8, 6 p.m., MC government building
