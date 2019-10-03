The 16th annual Madison County Toy Ride will be held Nov. 9 at Madison County Memorial Park beside the county government complex in Danielsville.
The event is held every year to help needy Madison County kids have a better Christmas.
The cost is $20 per bike. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Kickstands up at 1 p.m.
There will be a 50/50 drawing with door prizes, music and food.
For more information, call 706-296-4598. Make all donations payable to Madison County Toy Ride.
